EE North America Takes Majority Stake in 700 MW of Solar

EE North America has acquired a majority stake in the Sandy Hill Solar and Sand Dune Solar projects, located in Colorado, adding 700 MW to its existing solar pipeline under development.

The projects, which are being pursued in a joint venture with Horus Energy, will be interconnecting with the Public Service of Colorado (PSCO) network. They are expected to commence construction in 2025.

“We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Horus Energy and continue to grow our rapidly expanding solar pipeline,” says Lorena Ciciriello, CEO of EE North America. “This opportunity marks the entry into the Colorado market, where we will build upon the area’s clean energy resources while also creating new American jobs and ensuring local communities benefit for generations to come.”