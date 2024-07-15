EiDF Solar Obtains Permits to Build Photovoltaic Generation Facility in Spanish Town

EiDF Solar has obtained all the necessary permits to start constructing its own 50-MW photovoltaic generation facility in the Spanish municipality of Valdefresno, León. This is a relevant project for the development of the company’s pipeline in its generation unit and confirms the fulfillment of the business plan’s vertical integration. Investment in this facility will be close to 40 million euros.

The photovoltaic plant will occupy a space of 149 hectares and will have more than 99,000 TIER 1 photovoltaic modules that will generate a total generation area of more than 140,000 square meters. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2025, and the time until completion will be seven months. Energy generated by the plant will be made available to the group’s own marketers.

Thanks to this project, EiDF reinforces its position as a leader in photovoltaic installations in Spain.

“This is a facility of great importance for us, as it marks a new milestone for our teams,” says Joan Gelonch, CEO of EiDF. “With it, we not only demonstrate our planning and execution capacity, but also reaffirm ourselves as a benchmark company in our sector.”

This development comes within the framework of EiDF’s five-year Strategic Plan, presented a few weeks ago and based on the objectives set by the PNIEC (National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan), which forecasts EBITDA growth to 233.9 million euros until 2028.

“The new plan presented by the government until 2030 contemplates efforts even greater than those proposed by the European Union itself, especially in terms of the presence of renewables in the energy mix,” adds Gelonch. “At EiDF, we are very proud to do our bit to meet these requirements, as well as to promote clean energy.”