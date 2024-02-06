Electriq, Aveyo Partner on Homeowner Solar + Storage Program

Electriq Power has partnered with Aveyo to provide customer acquisition and installation services of Electriq’s solar-plus-BESS for the company’s Sustainable Community Networks program,

The company’s PoweredUp Network is a turnkey clean energy solution for homeowners in select geographic locations, which the company says has no upfront costs for its customers.

“This partnership shows Electriq’s continued commitment to grow access to zero-upfront cost, affordable clean energy solutions,” says Frank Magnotti, CEO of Electriq Power. “The markets we serve have traditionally been either underserved or completely ignored. Working with Aveyo allows us to bring a high-touch, experience-driven approach to those markets, delivering the knowledge customers need to feel comfortable signing up and the expertise to provide them with a great installation experience.”