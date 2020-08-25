Electriq Power Introduces the PowerPod LFP

Electriq Power, a developer of intelligent and integrated home energy storage, management and monitoring solutions, has added the PowerPod LFP, a high-performance, cobalt-free model, to their family of PowerPod residential battery systems.

Electriq’s newest addition to the product line comes amid growing demand for longer-lasting, more sustainable battery alternatives. The non-toxic, non-hazardous solution features lithium-iron-phosphate (LiFePO4) cells, allowing for longer battery cycle life, increased reliability and enhanced safety. Combined with AC and DC inverters and Electriq’s home energy management technology, the PowerPod LFP is an ideal source of secure residential backup power.

Notable features of the PowerPod LFP include:

– Automated cost savings through arbitraging energy rates and load monitoring

– Outlet-free, battery-powered communication that utilizes the internet via wifi or cellular connection

– Consumption and solar metering functionalities

– Revenue-grade metering capability

– Outdoor-rated battery

– 10-year warranty, 6,000 cycle with 100% depth of discharge

“As renewable energy systems continue to advance, it’s our job as a company to recognize innovations and shifts in the market and customer demand,” says Frank Magnotti, CEO of Electriq Power.

“Our customers are always looking for the highest-performing, most earth-friendly storage options available. Our new PowerPod LFP is the reference point for the industry’s best technology, and we’re proud to offer this latest solution,” he adds.

The Electriq PowerPod LFP system includes a battery, hybrid battery/solar inverter, home energy management system and an energy consumption meter. The PowerPod system offers backup power as well as a smart home energy software to manage electricity use and optimize efficiency. Users can maximize cost-savings with four different operating modes: Backup, Time of Use, Self-Supply and Custom.

The PowerPod is modular and expandable up to three systems with three battery packs per system, giving installers and homeowners system design flexibility, with up to 16.5 kW of power and 80 kWh of battery storage.