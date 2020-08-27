Emerson Acquires Open Systems Int. Inc.

Emerson has agreed to acquire Open Systems Int. Inc. (OSI Inc.) for $1.6 billion in an all-cash transaction. OSI Inc. is an operations technology software provider that broadens and complements Emerson’s software portfolio and ability to help customers in the global power industry.

Digitization is critical for the power industry to modernize and improve the reliability of the electric grid. Incorporating clean and renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, requires balancing the variable nature of renewable energy with the often bi-directional demands of the grid.

By combining Emerson’s domain expertise and technology in power generation with OSI Inc.’s complementary software and reach within the power transmission and distribution sectors, the acquisition will equip customers with the end-to-end ability to monitor, control and optimize real-time operations across the power enterprise through scalable, software-enabled automation and data management.

“An enormous change is underway as utilities globally are investing to digitize the grid and adapt to rapidly evolving energy sources and new technologies that increase consumer choices,” says Lal Karsanbhai, executive president of automation solutions at Emerson.

“This acquisition will help the power industry maximize the remarkable opportunity to harness renewable energy sources and to accelerate the transformation to the smart power grid. Emerson now has the opportunity to join this large, rapidly growing market with a compelling and complete software and technology offering,” adds Karsanbhai.

OSI Inc.’s advanced modular technology offers customers tailored solutions for their power grid management needs and is scalable to other industries. Combining this technology with Emerson’s Ovation control system will provide utility customers with increased visibility into the current status of their power system, enabling the ability to optimize energy efficiency from generation through customer delivery.

Centerview Partners LLC served as financial advisor and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP served as legal advisor to Emerson. Wells Fargo & Co. and Lazard served as financial advisors and Fredrikson & Byron, PA served as legal advisor to OSI Inc.

The acquisition is expected to close in early fiscal 2021, subject to various regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Photo: OSI Inc.’s landing page