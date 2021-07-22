Enable Energy Relaunches as BayWa r.e. Power Solutions

BayWa r.e. has formally launched BayWa r.e. Power Solutions Inc. following its recent acquisition of the former Enable Energy Inc. The new division is a solar and battery energy storage systems engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) provider.

BayWa r.e. Power Solutions has installed more than 100 MW of solar and 175 MWh of storage, with a late-stage project pipeline of 600 MW of solar and 1 GWh of storage. Notable active projects include a 47 MW solar/135 MWh storage utility project in Hawaii.

“Joining the BayWa r.e. organization has already paid big dividends for our business,” says Brad Ferrell, CEO of BayWa r.e. Power Solutions. “We’re happy to finalize our brand transformation and move forward into the next chapter, with plans for accelerated growth both in the U.S. and U.S. territories.”

“We are excited to announce the rebranding of Enable Energy as BayWa r.e. Power Solutions, completing their transition into the BayWa r.e. family of companies,” says Axel Veeser, managing director of BayWa r.e. USA LLC. “As expected, they have been thriving and are a valuable addition to our organization in the Americas, allowing us to offer a complete suite of renewable energy solutions to our partners across the region.”