Enel Acquiring 3.2 GW Pipeline of Solar Projects from Dakota Renewable Energy

Enel Green Power North America has acquired a 3.2 GW portfolio of solar and solar-plus-storage projects from Dakota Renewable Energy, a joint venture between Dakota Power Partners and Eolian.

The 24 development-stage projects, including 450 MW of storage capacity, are located in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and western U.S. – in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, West Virginia, Missouri and Colorado – and are planned for commercial operation beginning in 2023.

Several of the Mid-Atlantic solar projects included in the transaction will feature paired battery storage to capture additional value streams and add resiliency to the power grid. Enel Green Power has five such hybrid renewable + storage projects under construction in Texas – part of 2.3 GW of wind and solar capacity and around 600 MW of battery storage Enel Green Power is constructing across the US.

“While momentum continues to build for clean energy in the United States, we are accelerating our own growth plans by adding this substantial portfolio of solar projects to our medium-term development pipeline,” says Georgios Papadimitriou, president and CEO of Enel Green Power North America. “These projects will play a key role in our efforts to help states reach their clean energy targets, spur job creation and meet rising corporate demand for renewables.”

Enel Green Power North America currently has a presence in 14 U.S. states and one Canadian province.