Enel Completes First Piece of Roadrunner Solar Project

Enel Green Power North America has initiated operations on the first phase (252 MW) of the Roadrunner solar project in Texas.

The second phase, totaling 245 MW, is currently under development.

“This milestone emphasizes the scale of Enel Green Power’s capability to develop, build and operate projects across diverse geographies and technologies in the U.S.,” says Georgios Papadimitriou, head of Enel Green Power North America. “We continue to aggressively pursue opportunities for growth in North America, capitalizing on strong C&I demand for sustainable power and accelerating the transition to a carbon-free economy.”

The 497 MW project began construction in February and will be the largest operational solar farm in Texas upon completion of its second phase, expected in late 2020. Once fully operational, the project will sell its energy in a 65 MW power purchase agreement with Mondelēz International and a 70 MW PPA with The Clorox Company.

Upon completion of the second phase, the solar plant will be able to generate approximately 1,200 GWh annually.

Enel Green Power North America operates around 100 plants with a managed capacity of more than 5 GW, powered by hydropower, wind, geothermal and solar energy.