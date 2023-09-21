Enel Signs PPA with BXP for 21 MW from Texas Solar Project

Enel North America has signed a power purchase agreement with BXP, the largest publicly traded developer, owner and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, for a 21-MW portion of the Estonian solar project under construction in Delta County, Texas.

“Enel offers companies a variety of tools to manage energy efficiently and lower their carbon footprint – from clean power contracts to load-side solutions like demand response,” says Paolo Romanacci, head Enel Green Power North America. “Enel is thrilled to grow our relationship with BXP, further enabling their sustainability progress while also supporting new, clean power in ERCOT – a grid that is increasingly reliant on solar power and battery storage.”

The agreement builds on a longstanding relationship between Enel and BXP for advanced energy solutions including demand response and utility bill management. Enel manages 10,000 annual utility bills for BXP across 939 active accounts and has helped enable over $6 million in demand response revenue since 2011.

Construction is underway on the Estonian solar + storage project, which is expected to come online in late 2024. The 202-MW solar facility will be paired with a 104-MW battery energy storage system. The solar project is expected to generate around 499 GWh of clean electricity each year, equivalent to the needs of over 46,000 U.S. households.

Enel is one of the largest renewable energy operators in Texas, with 3.3 GW of installed wind and solar capacity and 607 MW/911 MWh of installed battery storage capacity supporting the ERCOT grid. In total, Enel has 1.8 GW of solar and 736 MW/1,103 MWh of utility-scale storage capacity under construction in Texas. Enel also manages around 200 MW of demand response capacity, offers retail electricity supply and has more than 12,400 electric vehicle charging stations installed in the state.

BXP retained Edison Energy as its renewable energy advisor for this deal.

Image by wirestock on Freepik