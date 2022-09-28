Enerflo Solar Sales Tool Now Tied Into Energy Storage Option

Enerflo, a business automation software platform for the solar industry, has developed an integration with Storz Power, a manufacturer of energy storage systems.

The companies say the new integration will enable solar sales reps to easily and accurately configure energy storage systems and sell Storz Power AI+ Storage Systems though Enerflo’s native solar proposal tool, Optimus.

The feature is available now to all Enerflo partners and users.

Storz Power says it is the first energy storage system manufacturer to integrate with Enerflo. With an easy-to-use interface and required certification training, sales professionals will be able to customize the right appliance-based Storz Power AI+ battery package for their solar customers, add it to the solar system, and finance the total cost – all from within Enerflo.