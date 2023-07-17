Energix Renewables, First Solar Make PV Module Deals

Energix Renewables, a company specializing in the development, construction and operation of renewable energy generation projects, has agreed to procure 51 GW DC of ultra-low carbon thin-film solar modules from First Solar Inc. Intended to power Energix projects in Israel, Poland and the United States, the modules will be delivered between 2026 and 2030.

Energix, one of Israel’s largest renewable energy firms with a portfolio of more than 7 GW of projects under development, also contracted First Solar Recycling Services to manage end-of-life handling of decommissioned modules. Prior to this agreement, the company has placed over 3.5 GW DC of orders for First Solar technology since 2017.

“This deal, our largest ever, strongly reflects the long-term strategic partnership we share with First Solar,” says Asa (Asi) Levinger, CEO, Energix. “It also constitutes a significant milestone for Energix’s long-term growth, as we rapidly expand our global pipeline with an emphasis on the U.S.”

First Solar is the first PV manufacturer to have its product included in the Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT) global registry for sustainable electronics. Its solar modules have the lowest carbon and water footprint of any commercially available PV module today.

The company’s high-value recycling program will process end-of-life modules from Energix projects. The program provides closed-loop semiconductor recovery for use in new modules, while also recovering other materials including aluminum, glass and laminates.

The largest solar manufacturer in the Western Hemisphere, First Solar is investing approximately $1.3 billion in expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint from over 6.5 GW DC of annual nameplate capacity currently, to approximately 10.9 GW DC by 2026.