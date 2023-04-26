Energix Renewables Selects Solar Tracker Tech from Nevados

Solar tracker company Nevados Engineering Inc. is partnering with independent power producer Energix Renewables to provide its all-terrain technology platform as a part of a long-term solar tracker supply agreement and strategic collaboration.

Energix will use American-made Nevados solar trackers to minimize grading on domestic projects with severe topographical challenges. Energix Renewables currently has over 6 GW in its U.S. solar project pipeline. Nevados’ partnership will enable Energix to develop solar projects in areas with challenging slopes without the need for extensive grading.

The new partnership with Nevados means Energix can deploy best-in-class solar assets with minimal topographical impact.

“Our goal is to build high-performing solar projects that respect the natural landscape and benefit local communities,” says Itamar Sarussi, country manager of Energix U.S. “The new partnership with Nevados means Energix can deploy best-in-class solar assets with minimal topographical impact and help ensure our projects on topographically diverse sites are successful.”

Energix and Nevados are beginning their partnership with three solar farms in rural Virginia, two of which are located on rolling topography in the highly regulated Chesapeake Bay watershed: Apple Grove Solar is a 20 MW solar project in Louisa County with plans to partner with local beekeepers to implement a fully functional pollinator garden on site. The 37 MW Endless Caverns and 25 MW River Trail solar projects are among the first large-scale solar farms to be located in Rockingham County and Carroll County, respectively.