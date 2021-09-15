Energix, The Johns Hopkins Health System Sign Renewable Energy Agreement

Energix has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with The Johns Hopkins Health System Corp. (JHHS). The agreement, which involves the purchase of 13 MW of solar energy and was facilitated by LevelTen Energy, a provider of renewable transaction infrastructure, was entered into in connection with the construction of the Hollyfield II solar project, which became operational in July 2021.

The Hollyfield II project, located in King William County in Virginia, will produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of 1,600 homes annually, avoiding 18,743 tons of greenhouse gas emissions each year.

“We applaud Johns Hopkins Health System for its commitment to sustainability and powering its operations with renewable energy,” says Ryan Warren, chief commercial officer of LevelTen Energy. “This deal proves that power purchase agreements are no longer limited to large technology companies; thanks to the LevelTen Energy Marketplace, organizations with lower energy demands can now quickly find a PPA that meets their needs.”

“At Energix, we are committed to a better future on our planet,” adds Itamar Sarussi, Energix’s senior vice president of business development. “It is why we are especially honored to be able to provide clean energy to an important institution like Johns Hopkins Medicine, and we commend Johns Hopkins’ commitment to renewable energy. I also want to thank LevelTen Energy for their role in facilitating this transaction, allowing us to provide more critically needed clean energy.”

This is Johns Hopkins Health System’s second investment in solar energy. In 2016, Johns Hopkins negotiated a 20-year lease with SolarCity for 13.6 MW of solar power. The resulting solar project comprises more than 40,000 solar panels across a 97-acre plot of land in Wye Mills, Maryland.

Image: Photo by 🇻🇪 Jose G. Ortega Castro 🇲🇽 on Unsplash