Energy Vault Deploys 440 MWh Nevada Energy Storage System for NV Energy

NV Energy, Nevada’s largest public utility, has awarded Energy Vault Holdings Inc. with a project for the deployment of a short duration energy storage solution. The Battery Energy Storage System (BESS), one of the largest in Nevada, is expected to start construction in Q2 2023 with commercial operation expected by the end of 2023.

The 220 MW/440 MWh grid-tied BESS will be deployed at a site located near Las Vegas. The 2-hour energy storage system is designed to store and dispatch excess renewable energy, including wind and solar power. The BESS will be charged and discharged on a daily basis and designed to dispatch stored renewable energy at peak consumption hours to help meet the high demand during Nevada’s peak load hours.

“Energy Vault is pleased to be selected by NV Energy for a mission critical project supporting Nevada’s largest electric provider in achieving its goal of net zero emissions by 2050,” says Marco Terruzzin, chief commercial and product officer at Energy Vault. “This is Energy Vault’s first public utility customer for our short duration energy storage solutions, which furthers our strategy to be the energy storage company of choice for utilities, IPPs and large energy users. We look forward to beginning our relationship with NV Energy to help them meet their IRP needs for both short and long duration energy storage.”