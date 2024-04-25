Energy Vault, NV Energy Bring Reid Gardner BESS Project Into Operation

Energy Vault and NV Energy have completed the Reid Gardner BESS in Moapa, Nev., and put the project into commercial operation.

Built on the site of a decommissioned coal-fired electric generating facility, the 220 MW grid-tied BESS is a two-hour energy storage system. Operating at full capacity by NV Energy, the system utilizes Energy Vault’s integration platform and energy management system.

“The completion of the Reid Gardner Battery Energy Storage System, on budget and on schedule in a compressed time schedule, stands as a testament to Energy Vault’s commitment to the efficient delivery of sophisticated high-performance energy storage systems to customers like NV Energy,” says Marco Terruzzin, chief commercial and product officer at Energy Vault.

“We are grateful for NV Energy’s strong partnership throughout this process, from the start of planning until the commencement of operations today. It’s our goal at Energy Vault to serve as the energy storage company of choice for utilities, IPPs and large energy users, and we are proud to deliver a system that will provide clean energy and grid resiliency to Nevada communities while also advancing the state’s carbon neutrality goals.”