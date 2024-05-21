EnergyPal Selected as Authorized Online Dealer for EcoFlow Battery Solutions

EnergyPal and EcoFlow are partnering to offer EcoFlow energy products on EnergyPal’s solar shopping platform across the U.S. and Canada.

EnergyPal customers in this region may access EcoFlow batteries and recharging systems. The company’s portable energy storage units are able to connect with solar arrays and store excess energy without being connected to a local utility grid.

“EnergyPal is excited to bring new Ecoflow battery options to our offerings as an alternative to grid-tied energy storage,” says Ian Hilborn, EnergyPal co-founder and COO.

“EcoFlow’s commitment to quality and customer service aligns well with our mission to provide the best personalized energy offerings to homeowners across the U.S. and Canada. We are excited to join together on a mission to provide clean, reliable and renewable energy.”