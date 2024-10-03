energyRe, Google Sign 12-Year PPA

energyRe today announced that Google has signed a 12-year PPA to purchase renewable energy from a 435 MW solar project to be developed, owned and operated by energyRe.

energyRe will supply electricity and Renewable Energy Credits generated from the solar project to Google.

The deal was facilitated through LEAP (LevelTen Energy’s Accelerated Process), which was co-developed by Google and LevelTen Energy.

“energyRe is proud to deliver reliable clean power to support Google’s ambitious sustainability and decarbonization goals,” says Miguel Prado, CEO of energyRe.

“Google is a global leader in renewable energy and continues to set a high bar across the technology industry. energyRe’s track record of delivering clean energy solutions for our customers makes us a trusted partner for companies working to reduce their carbon footprints.”