EnergySage Expands Nationwide

EnergySage has expanded nationwide, which the company says makes it the first platform of its kind with this footprint.

With this move, the company hopes to continue servicing homeowners through its comparison shop platform while also partnering with corporations and non-profits.

“Our goal has always been to make clean energy more accessible and affordable for everyone, and this expansion allows us to reach an even larger audience,” says Charlie Hadlow, EnergySage president and COO.

“We are incredibly grateful to our dedicated network of installers, most of which have been with us for many years, who have helped us expand our reach to the whole country.”