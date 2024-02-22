EnergySage Releases 18th Solar & Storage Marketplace Report

EnergySage has released its 18th semiannual Solar & Storage Marketplace Report which analyzes homeowner shopping transactions on EnergySage.com during 2023 for solar panels, inverters and batteries from solar companies in 41 states and Washington, D.C.

One item the report found is that for the first time since mid-2021, solar prices decreased on the EnergySage Marketplace, dropping by 3.5% to $2.80 per watt. Quoted storage prices also fell by 6.4% on EnergySage in the second half of the year, decreasing for the first time since the company began tracking prices in 2020.

“The home electrification industry faced a challenging year in 2023 amidst a changing net metering landscape and persistent inflation,” says EnergySage COO Charlie Hadlow. “However, EnergySage Marketplace data shows a turning point could be just around the corner, with consumer demand holding strong and diversifying, while solar and storage prices have decreased. The latest EnergySage report provides a unique perspective for this dynamic but resilient moment in the industry, both from the installer and homeowner perspectives.”