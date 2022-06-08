Energywell Introduces New Community Solar Unit

Energywell LLC has launched a community solar business offering customer origination and revenue management services to community solar developers and asset owners in the United States.

Through its Shift Community Solar and SolarStreet brands, Energywell will offer community solar products integrated with and alongside its suite of renewable electricity products, which will be available in the fall of 2022.

Energywell will utilize its proprietary Proton technology platform, which enables a seamless digital experience for customers and a feature set built to service community solar developers and asset owners. Energywell has hired Stephen Condon to grow its community solar business.

“The community solar market is set to experience rapid growth in the coming years as the U.S. Department of Energy announced a new National Community Solar Partnership target to power the equivalent of five million households by 2025,” says Michael Fallquist, director and co-CEO of Energywell. “We view our entry into the community solar market as aligned with our mission to be a catalyst for the sustainable energy transition.”

Image: Jeremy Bezanger on Unsplash