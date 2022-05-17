EnerVenue Signs Energy Storage Agreement with Pine Gate Renewables

EnerVenue has signed a multi-year agreement with solar and energy storage developer Pine Gate Renewables. Under the terms of the deal, Pine Gate Renewables will procure and deploy 2,400 MWh of EnerVenue’s battery energy storage systems in the United States to support their growing energy storage project pipeline.

“Pine Gate Renewables excels at launching and operating renewable energy and energy storage projects, and is an ideal partner for deploying EnerVenue’s innovative battery systems,” says Randy Selesky, chief revenue officer at EnerVenue. “We’re proud to work with Pine Gate in expanding renewable energy usage to new locations, businesses, and partners across the country, and we are excited for what the next four years will bring for both of our organizations.”

Pine Gate Renewables currently manages more than 1 GW in operational assets, with more than 16 GW in active development across the country. Under the terms of the agreement, Pine Gate Renewables will deploy EnerVenue battery systems to support its growing pipeline of projects over the next four years.

“EnerVenue batteries offer a differentiated value proposition – lower degradation across a wide temperature band, and lower cost for maintenance and augmentation, whilst posing no fire or thermal runaway risk. These batteries also have a stackable form factor and can last for more than 30-years while being able to cycle multiple times a day,” states Raafe Khan, director of energy storage at Pine Gate Renewables. “We are proud to partner with EnerVenue in bringing this technology to our customers, further bolstering our unwavering commitment to strengthen the domestic supply chain and build a sustainable energy storage ecosystem in the United States.”