Enfinity Global Acquires 400 MW Solar Portfolio from Capital Dynamics

Enfinity Global has signed a definitive agreement with Capital Dynamics (advised by Barclays) to acquire a 400 MW utility-scale solar portfolio in the U.S., consisting of 28 operational solar power plants in California, North Carolina and Idaho. The portfolio reached COD within the last five years and holds long-term power purchase agreements (PPA) with utility off-takers.

“Our long-term ownership business model allows us to partner with relevant investors, stakeholders and customers, aligning capabilities that create a zero-carbon future,” says Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global. “Our ability to deploy operational expertise across the entire renewables value chain, coupled with our international presence, translates into value creation for our investors and customers.”

“This transaction represents a unique opportunity to acquire a high-quality, geographically diversified portfolio of operating assets. We believe the U.S. market will continue to consolidate, allowing long-term asset owners to grow rapidly and benefit from efficiencies,” comments Ricardo Diaz, CEO of the Americas at Enfinity Global. “We will continue to pursue further investment opportunities in the U.S. with top-tier partners.”

“Our purpose is to create a fully integrated platform with a complete suite of in-house development, financing, construction, operations and asset management capabilities. To this end I am happy to see that top talent shares our vision and culture and are joining us,” adds Diaz.