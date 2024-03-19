Enfinity Global Completes Minority Sale of Operating Portfolio to Kyushu Electric

Enfinity Global has sold a 40% stake in its 400 MW U.S. operating portfolio to Kyushu Electric Power, leaving Enfinity with 60%, as well as serving as the portfolio’s long-term asset manager.

The deal includes 28 operational solar PV power plants located in California, North Carolina and Idaho.

“Our strategy is to partner with investors such as Kyushu Electric that share similar long-term values and goals in the energy markets where we operate,” says Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global.

“Enfinity is a natural partner for investors looking for scale in renewable energy, addressing decarbonization targets and obtaining attractive returns while having a reliable operational partner on the ground. We are grateful for the trust Kyushu Electric has placed in Enfinity Global.”