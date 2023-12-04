Enfinity Global Secures Financing for Four Italy Utility-Scale Solar Plants 

Enfinity Global has closed €118 million in financing for the construction of 101 MW in four utility-scale solar power plants located in the Lazio, Italy region.

UniCredit, BayernLB and Siemens Financial Services through Siemens Bank acted as mandated lead arrangers for each project financing through a club deal structure. The financing will provide €77 million of non-recourse senior debt, €41 million of VAT financing and LC facilities for PPAs and PV modules.

Production from these four plants is expected to translate into 172 GWh of clean electricity per year, enough to power 64,000 Italian homes and offset 69,000 tons of CO2 emissions, per the company.

“We are delighted to partner with UniCredit, BayernLB, and Siemens Bank for this initial set of projects as we build our existing 4 GW portfolio in Italy,” says Carlos Domenech, CEO of Enfinity Global. “We are pleased to bring competitive clean energy to Italy in support of the country’s net energy needs and carbon emission reduction targets.”

Enfinity Global is currently building four additional projects in Italy, totaling 134 MW for which it previously closed €165 million in financing.

“Financing plays a key role in bringing large-scale ventures to life, especially when investing in capital-intensive infrastructure like solar power plants,” says Siemens’ Siobhan Smyth. “Significant energy projects like this emphasize the critical role of well-structured financing solutions. We are proud to continue our support as a leading financer for renewables on the way to a more sustainable future.”

The plants are expected to become operational next year.