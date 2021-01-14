ENGIE Adds 2 GW of Renewables to North American Portfolio

ENGIE North America says it added nearly 2 GW of renewable energy to the U.S. in 2020 as part of its commitment to deliver 9 GW of renewable energy capacity globally between 2019 and 2021.

ENGIE says the six grid-scale wind projects and two grid-scale solar projects contributed to the company’s record pace of renewable energy development and construction. These projects are located in Texas, Kansas, South Dakota and Oklahoma. With the completion of these projects – adding 1.4 GW of wind and 0.4 GW of solar – ENGIE has developed more than 3 GW of renewable generation capacity in North America over the past two years.

“This was a historic year of construction for ENGIE North America,” says Gwenaëlle Avice-Huet, executive vice president of ENGIE Renewables’ business line and CEO of ENGIE North America. “With more than 10 GW of additional renewable energy projects currently underway in North America, we are just getting started in delivering on our mission to connect society and companies to resilient energy generation and the infrastructure to support it.”

Globally in 2020, ENGIE commissioned 3 GW of new renewable capacity, bringing its total portfolio to 31 GW of gross renewable energy capacity. Renewables account for 30% of ENGIE’s gross power generation capacity worldwide (101 GW).

The projects developed and built by ENGIE North America in 2020 in the U.S. include:

Wind Projects:

-East Fork, 196 MW, Thomas County, Kan.

-Las Lomas, 202 MW, Starr and Zapata Counties, Texas

-Jumbo Hill, 161 MW, Andrews County, Texas

-Triple H, 250 MW, Hyde County, S.D.

-King Plains, 248 MW, Garfield & Noble Counties, Okla.

-Prairie Hill, 300 MW, Limestone and McLennan Counties, Texas

Solar Projects:

-Anson, 200 MW, Jones County, Texas

-Long Draw, 225 MW, Borden County, Texas

These projects contributed more than 3,000 construction jobs across 8 counties and 100 well-paying jobs in rural communities throughout the U.S.

