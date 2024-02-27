ENGIE Completes $1B Tax Equity Financing for U.S. Renewables 

ENGIE North America has completed more than $1 billion of tax equity financing to fund a portfolio of recently commissioned renewable projects in the U.S. through separate agreements with J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and BNP Paribas.

The portfolio consists of six projects across ERCOT, MISO and SPP, including 950 MW of solar and 353 MW of wind capacity. The aggregate 1.3 GW of these projects represents one of the largest tax equity financing arrangements for the company so far.

“We are delighted that ENGIE is once again able to collaborate with some of the world’s leading financial institutions to accelerate the energy transition towards a net zero future,” says ENGIE North America’s Dave Carroll. “This transaction reflects our proven and recognized track record in developing, building and operating renewables assets, both in North America and globally.”