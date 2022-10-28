ENGIE Picks Up 6 GW of Solar, Battery Storage Projects from Belltown Power

ENGIE North America (ENGIE) has acquired a 6 GW portfolio of solar, paired and stand-alone battery storage development projects from Belltown Power U.S. The transaction includes 33 projects comprising some 2.7 GW of solar with 0.7 GW of paired storage and 2.6 GW of stand-alone battery storage. The projects are located across ERCOT, PJM, MISO and WECC1.

“These projects are a tremendous addition to our existing renewables pipeline and will help to further accelerate ENGIE’s role in the energy transition,” says Dave Carroll, chief renewables officer and head of ENGIE North America. “The mix of solar, paired and stand-alone storage across a wide set of geographies both complements our existing portfolio as well as provides opportunities for expansion into new areas in the United States. The 3.3 GW of battery storage projects will be a critical enabler of flexibility and supports the balance of the grid to improve its reliability and resilience.”

“We are very proud of having completed this transaction with ENGIE, which marks another great milestone in the journey of Belltown as a greenfield developer,” comments Hernan Farace, CEO of Belltown Power U.S. “The ENGIE team is very knowledgeable and has the breadth and depth of expertise to bring these projects into operations. We believe our projects are in excellent hands and look forward to the ribbon cutting ceremonies at each of these sites.”