Engie Supplies Microsoft Texas Centers via Renewable Energy Matching Program

Engie Energy Marketing, a developer and owner of renewable power capacity, has agreed to provide renewable energy to cover the consumption of select Microsoft data centers in Texas. By utilizing existing renewable energy contracts between the two companies, this collaboration will accelerate Microsoft’s mission to transition to 100% carbon-free energy on an hourly basis by 2030.

This customized agreement will allow Microsoft, one of the world’s largest purchasers of renewable energy, to match ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) data center load with clean power. Engie will source the energy from its portfolio of wind, solar and battery projects in Texas.

Microsoft is recognized as a forerunner in the industry with the 100/100/0 goal, which aims to have 100% of electricity consumption 100% of the time, matched by carbon-free energy purchases by 2030. With this deal in Texas, Engie is providing direct support of Microsoft’s goal to drive grid decarbonization.

Engie is well-positioned to deliver on Microsoft’s ambition through its integrated approach – from building and operating renewable energy generation and storage assets to sourcing power through its global energy management activities.

“Microsoft continues to be a leader in the market for corporate renewable energy procurement and a key alliance for Engie in the net-zero energy transition,” says Ken Robinson, Engie Energy Marketing president and CEO. “We are proud to help them achieve their ambitions, where many other companies continue to struggle. Our goal is to grow our 24×7 hourly carbon-free matching program in key markets with electricity generated from zero carbon energy sources including wind and solar.”