ENGIE to Supply Meta with Solar from Sypert Branch Project

ENGIE North America and Meta have completed an Environmental Attributes Purchase Agreement (EAPA) for ENGIE to supply 260 MW of renewable energy and associated environmental attributes from its Sypert Branch solar project in Milam County, Texas to support Meta’s power needs.

Meta will purchase all of the facility’s output, which is expected to commence operation next year. Sypert Branch was developed by ENGIE, who will also construct and operate the project, located 10 miles from Meta’s data center in Temple, Texas.

“We are delighted to announce this agreement to work with Meta by providing renewable power that supports their growth and aligns with their net zero commitments,” says Dave Carroll, chief renewables officer and SVP, ENGIE North America.

“We are proud that ENGIE’s proven track record in developing, building and operating renewable assets puts us at the forefront of the energy transition and this agreement with Meta recognizes the importance of that track record to our customers.”