Enlight Signs PPA with APS for Snowflake A Project

Enlight Renewable Energy’s U.S. subsidiary, Clenera, has signed a new PPA with Arizona Public Service (APS) for its Snowflake A Project, encompassing the project’s 600 MW of solar and 1900 MWh of energy storage availability.

The project, located near Holbrook, Ariz., is in the final stages of pre-construction permitting. Assuming all necessary permits are obtained, it is expected to reach ready to build status next year and commence commercial operation in mid-2027.

“This marks a major stepping stone for Clenera and Enlight in Arizona,” says Adam Pishl, CEO of Clenera.

“We have spent years working with local and state regulators to design a project that fits the location, makes excellent use of the land and will be a generational benefit to the region. Our engagement with the community has been very positive and I look forward to delivering a new source of clean energy to APS ratepayers.”

Snowflake A represents the first phase of the Snowflake complex. A second phase is being developed for an additional 650 MW of solar generation capacity and 2100 MWh of energy storage availability.

The PPA has a 20-year duration.