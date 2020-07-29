Enphase Begins Shipping Encharge Storage Systems

Enphase Energy Inc., a global energy technology company and supplier of solar microinverters, has started production shipments of the Enphase Encharge storage system to customers in North America.

Encharge storage systems feature Enphase Ensemble energy management technology, which powers the world’s first grid-agnostic microinverter-based storage system.

“We are pleased to deliver the Enphase Encharge storage system to installers and to provide homeowners a all-in-one smart energy system,” says Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy.

“We shipped units in June for pilot runs with a few of our installers and the feedback has been great. Installers clearly see this system as a safe, reliable and powerful option for energy independence. The biggest value for homeowners is that, for the first time, they can easily generate, store and control energy with technology, all designed by Enphase,” Kothandaraman adds.

The Enphase Encharge 10 and Encharge 3 storage systems offer usable and scalable battery storage capacities of 10.1 kWh and 3.4 kWh, respectively. Encharge storage systems include and feature:

A storage system with a modular architecture to right-size storage for either whole-home backup loads or starting small and growing over time, without additional external inverters

A simple path to energy independence with Enphase grid-forming microinverters to keep homes powered when the grid goes down and save money when the grid is up

A grid-agnostic system and fail-safe design with multiple, redundant microinverters in each Encharge storage device and a cooling system with no moving parts for maximum reliability

Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and safe operation through excellent thermal stability, backed up by a UL9540A fire safety certification

For more information about Enphase Ensemble energy management technology and the Encharge storage system, click here.