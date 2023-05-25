Enphase Debuts IQ Battery 5P for U.S. Market

Enphase Energy Inc. has launched the IQ Battery 5P, its most powerful home battery to date, for customers in the United States and Puerto Rico.

The IQ Battery 5P is modular by design and can deliver 3.84 kW continuous power and 7.68 kW peak power for three seconds, offering homeowners the ability to start and operate some of the most power-hungry devices during power outages.

The new Enphase battery starts at 5 kWh of capacity and can be configured up to 80 kWh. The third generation of Enphase Energy System components include IQ Battery 5P, IQ System Controller 3/3G and IQ Combiner 5/5C, all offering an improved experience for homeowners and installers as a result of more power, resilient wired communication and an improved commissioning experience.

The IQ Battery 5P also comes with a 15-year limited warranty in the United States and Puerto Rico.

The Enphase Energy System with the IQ Battery 5P can be configured for self-consumption, savings, or full backup functionality. For customers in California, the Enphase system is optimized to support California’s new solar rules (NEM 3.0) by enabling self-consumption and exporting energy at the appropriate times to create maximum value.

The IQ Battery 5P can be configured without backup capabilities. This new setup will come without the IQ System Controller, minimizing the overall system components so homeowners can reduce the upfront costs and receive a quicker return on their investment. An IQ System Controller can be added at any time to provide backup functionality.

“The IQ Battery 5P is integral to our product offerings, as quality and innovation are part of our DNA at Enphase,” says Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy. “We are excited to bring this new technology to the United States and Puerto Rico through our world-class installer network. Together, we will create a superior customer experience by providing clean, reliable power.”

Customers can order the IQ Battery 5P now, with production shipments expected to begin in the third quarter.