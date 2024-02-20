Enphase Energy Expands Solargraf Platform Aimed at Installers

Enphase Energy has announced what the company says are improvements to its cloud-based design, proposal and permitting software platform, Solargraf.

The Solargraf platform is meant for industry installers to create system proposals and design documents for customers. The company plans to continue expanding the platform throughout this year.

“The Solargraf platform is a purpose-driven software-as-a-service platform built to scale, both in terms of its capabilities and availability to support installers deploy Enphase Energy Systems for homeowners and businesses,” says Enphase Energy’s Jayant Somani. “Enphase remains committed to helping installers navigate the complexities of solar design with ease to ensure success in every project and grow their business.”

The platform is currently available in the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Germany and Austria.