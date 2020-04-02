Enphase Energy, ImagineSolar Offer Online Training for Ensemble Technology

Enphase Energy Inc., a technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, has unveiled a comprehensive portfolio of training options to ensure that installers are trained and ready for Enphase Ensemble technology.

The planned Enphase Ensemble technology training portfolio includes online training and 11 regional training centers and two truck-based mobile training units with testing to ensure high-quality installations and homeowner experiences.

The partnership with ImagineSolar includes education for both Enphase Ensemble technology and the Enphase Encharge storage system. ImagineSolar and Enphase will build on the comprehensive training on the entire suite of Enphase IQ products, including cloud-based fleet management and monitoring solutions from Enphase, already in place.

“It has been our mission to ensure that installers are ready for the convergence of solar, smart-grid and storage technologies, and this enhanced partnership with Enphase will allow us to commence in-person training quickly,” says Michael Kuhn, founder and CEO of ImagineSolar LLC.

“With Enphase Ensemble technology, we now have a suite of products that allows us to train installers on how to bring a smart and fully integrated solar+storage solution to homeowners. Our customers also appreciate that our training leverages a solution that is manufactured and supported by a single company and does not require a collection of parts and components from a variety of manufacturers,” he adds.

For more information about Enphase’s installer training, click here.