Enphase Energy Starts Shipping Domestically Produced IQ Battery 5Ps

Enphase Energy has begun shipping the company’s IQ Battery 5Ps, produced in the United States, that may assist projects in qualifying for the Domestic Content Bonus Credit.

The Domestic Content Bonus Credit is a tax credit aimed at encouraging manufacturing and clean energy deployments in the U.S., as part of the IRA.

The tax credit is available to commercial asset owners. Projects using microinverters and batteries supplied from contract manufacturing partners in the U.S., as well as some domestic-made solar racking equipment, could qualify for the tax credits.

“This marks a powerful shift for Enphase and our customers,” says Ken Fong, vice president and general manager of the Americas at Enphase Energy.

“The launch of IQ Batteries and IQ8 Microinverters from U.S. contract manufacturing facilities is a testament to our focus on providing reliable, forward-thinking solutions that meet the evolving needs of American homeowners. We’re not just advancing clean energy but are also building a foundation for resilient communities by investing in domestic manufacturing and delivering top-tier technology to the market.”