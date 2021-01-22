Enphase: Energy Storage Now Compatible with Existing M-Series

Enphase Energy Inc., a global energy management technology company and supplier of solar+storage systems, says Enphase storage systems are now compatible with Enphase M215 and M250 microinverter-based solar systems.

The expanded compatibility provides approximately 300,000 additional Enphase system owners with the possibility of achieving grid-agnostic energy resilience through the Enphase Upgrade Program.

“The Enphase Upgrade Program has provided homeowners a path to upgrade or replace older Enphase solar systems, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been a source of work, revenue and jobs for solar installers,” says Dave Ranhoff, CCO of Enphase Energy. “We welcome the many Enphase M-Series system owners to the family of homeowners who now can make a simple upgrade towards true energy independence with Encharge storage systems.”

The Enphase Upgrade Program provides solar installers the opportunity to renew engagements with the installed base of Enphase system owners through microinverter, solar and energy storage upgrades. The company says the program is for owners of Enphase microinverters and represents the company’s commitment to reliability, service and long-term customer relationships.

Enphase notes that it continues to stand by its limited warranties for existing products in the field by leveraging insights into field-deployed products through advanced remote analytics. The compatibility of Enphase storage systems with M215 and M250 microinverter-based solar systems, as well as with IQ 6 and IQ 7 microinverter-based solar systems, now allows installers in the U.S. to approach and offer storage upgrades to a majority of Enphase homeowners nationwide.

Program details are available in Enphase installer and homeowner webinars and on the Enphase Upgrade Program website, here.

Photo Source