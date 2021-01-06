Enphase Energy, Sunnova Expand Energy Storage Partnership

Enphase Energy Inc., a global energy management technology company and supplier of microinverter-based solar+storage systems, has expanded the company’s long-term relationship with Sunnova Energy International Inc., a residential solar and energy storage service provider, to include Enphase Encharge storage systems.

As a power service provider, Sunnova will enable its network of U.S. solar dealers to provide a simple upgrade path for existing Enphase homeowners as well as homeowners who are new to solar+storage.

“Sunnova has been an amazing partner to Enphase for many years now,” says Badri Kothandaraman, president and CEO of Enphase Energy. “Our long-standing partnership has reached tens of thousands of homeowners with a blend of quality technology, outstanding customer experience and flexible service options. We are excited our Enphase solar+storage systems will be an integral part of Sunnova’s fast-growing energy services, bringing peace of mind to homeowners through energy independence.”

Enphase delivers a safe solar+storage option that provides a complete AC solution that does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC electricity. Encharge storage systems feature lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life, thermal stability and a UL9540A fire safety certification.

The storage systems are equipped with Enphase Power Start technology which helps power-up air conditioners and well-pumps seamlessly. Homeowners have insight into their solar+storage systems through the Enphase Enlighten mobile app, including the ability to go off-grid. Encharge storage systems offer a maintenance-free battery system, over-the-air software upgrades and a limited 10-year warranty.

