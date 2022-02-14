Enphase, Swell Debut Solar, Battery and Virtual Power Plant Collaboration in Three States

Enphase Energy Inc. is launching a partnership that enables Enphase Energy Systems, powered by IQ Microinverters and IQ Batteries, to participate in Swell Energy Inc.’s distributed, virtual power plant (VPP) programs in California, New York and Hawaii.

The partnership will enhance solar and battery access along with choice for energy users while delivering critical resources to the local grid. It also aims to expand solar and battery deployment in key energy markets. Swell’s virtual power plants will now be available to homeowners with Enphase Energy Systems that include IQ Batteries.

“Our partnership with Enphase enables homeowners to interact with the power grid in new ways and maximize the value delivered by their home batteries,” says Suleman Khan, CEO of Swell Energy. “The combined offer puts participating customers in control of their electrons with greater functionality, automation, and value within the transactive grid of the future.”

Swell’s VPPs aggregate distributed energy resources and provide GridRevenue to customers utilizing their home batteries for savings and security, while also supporting overall grid reliability. By creating a cohesive network of solar powered batteries in a region, VPPs can provide a variety of services to utilities. Swell’s VPP programs serve utilities, wholesale markets and customers alike in a more participatory and equitable manner.

“Together with Swell, we share a mission to provide a world-class customer experience and cutting edge, smart technology,” states Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “Swell’s programs make it even more compelling for homeowners to choose Enphase Energy Systems, so they can reliably and efficiently run their lives on clean energy, protect against grid outages, and better manage costs.”

​​Enphase delivers an enhanced solar-plus-battery solution which does not expose installers or homeowners to high-voltage DC. Enphase IQ Batteries feature Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) battery chemistry, which provides a long cycle life and smooth operation through excellent thermal stability. The batteries are equipped with Enphase Power Start technology, which also helps seamlessly power-up air conditioners and well-pumps. Homeowners have insight into their systems, along with the ability to go off-grid during power outages through the Enphase App. Enphase IQ Batteries accommodate over-the-air software upgrades and come with a 10-year limited warranty.