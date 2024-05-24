Entergy Louisiana Solar Expansion Proposal Approved

Entergy Louisiana‘s proposal to add up to 3 GW of solar power to its generation portfolio has been approved by the Louisiana Public Service Commission, marking what the company says is the largest renewable power expansion in state history.

“This approval underscores our commitment to meeting operational and sustainability needs, driving economic development and protecting the environment,” says Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO.

“It’s a significant win for the future of our state. I want to thank everyone who helped see this proposal come to fruition, including our local officials and regulators.”

The approval is set to enable construction of several solar resources within Louisiana.