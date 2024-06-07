Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources to develop 4.5 GW of New Solar + BESS

Entergy and NextEra Energy Resources have agreed to jointly accelerate the development of up to 4.5 GW of new solar generation and BESS projects across U.S. southern states.

“We’re excited about this joint development agreement, which will enable Entergy to provide our customers with low-cost, renewable energy as demand grows across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas,” says Rod West, group president of utility operations for Entergy.

The joint development agreement is set to last five years.