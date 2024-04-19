Entergy Texas Contracts with Umbriel Solar Facility

Entergy Texas has contracted its first solar resource, the 150 MW Umbriel Solar facility located in Polk County, Texas, selected through a renewables-focused RFP.

“Generating electricity from renewable resources plays an important role in building a cleaner energy future, and Entergy Texas is seeking ways to diversify its generation portfolio and support the growing energy needs within our communities,” says Abigail Weaver, Entergy Texas director of resource planning and market operations.

“By listening to our customers and understanding their sustainability needs, we are leading the way for adding more low-emission and carbon-free resources to the generation mix here in Southeast Texas.”

The facility is owned and operated by Longroad Energy. Longroad finished project construction last November, which is when Entergy Texas started receiving solar energy via its long-term PPA with the project.

