Envision Solar Names New VP of Sales and Marketing

Envision Solar International Inc., a producer of sustainable infrastructure products for EV charging, energy security and outdoor media, has named Sandra Peterson vice president of sales and marketing.

In her role, Peterson joins the executive team and reports to CEO Desmond Wheatley.

“Sandra brings extensive experience building brand and momentum in emerging technology markets. She strikes an impressive balance of strategic planning with a hands-on builder mentality that was hard to find,” says Wheatley. “We know that when people experience our products, they want them. Sandra will make sure that we are exposed to a much larger audience in 2020 and in the years to come. It’s the ideal time to bring her world-class expertise onto the Envision leadership team.”

Peterson brings 20 years of global technology marketing and business development experience in automotive technology, mobile, artificial intelligence and consumer electronics.

“I’m thrilled to join Envision at a time when we are starting to see mass adoption of electric vehicles and the demand for clean and scalable EV charging infrastructure is on the rise,” says Peterson. “Having sales, marketing and business development experience is a tremendous advantage when building a rapidly growing organization. I’m laser focused to deliver Envision’s products to EV drivers, fleet owners, and those who need EV charging and sustainable power for mission critical deployments.”

Photo: Sandra Peterson