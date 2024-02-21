EPCOR, SynerGen Announce New Mexico Solar Project

EPCOR and SynerGen Solar have entered into an agreement to develop nearly 500 acres of EPCOR-owned land near Clovis, N.M., for a solar project in which SynerGen will design, build, operate and own the facility.

The project is expected to produce up to 90 MW. Under the 25-year agreement with an option to renew, EPCOR will receive credits from the facility to offset its carbon emissions from the energy use of the company’s Clovis operations.

“SynerGen has been a major player in New Mexico’s solar future,” says SynerGen’s Hillel Halberstam. “We thank EPCOR for choosing us as a partner in this project as we continue to expand our portfolio in the New Mexico market.”

SynerGen expects the project to be operational by 2031.