Ernst Schweizer Debuts Solar Mounting Solutions For Large-Format PV Modules

Ernst Schweizer AG and its subsidiary, DOMA Solartechnik GmbH, are expanding their range of solar mounting systems for flat roofs, MSP-FR – enabling the installation of larger PV modules.

As a new addition to the range of east/west (MSP-FR-EW) and south (MSP-FR-S) flat-roof-system solutions for module widths up to 1,205 mm, two new connection channels and a version of the low support that has already been tried and tested in the system have recently been added.

“With the new connection channels, we are closely following market developments and have reacted quickly to the new requirements of larger module formats,” says Marion Fiege, head of sales for MSP.

New connection channels MSP-FR-EW-C (1,076 mm – 1,140 mm) and MSP-FR-EW-C (1,141 mm – 1,205 mm) are available now, as is the matching SL8 support with a nominal 8-degree elevation angle – meaning wider module types can now also be mounted easily and quickly.

The company notes that the MSP-PR-MCG middle clamp ensures continuous potential equalization in the module field – tested and confirmed by the German Association for Electrical, Electronic & Information Technologies.