Erthos Announces California Portfolio of Solar Projects

Erthos Inc. has announced five Earth Mount Solar PV system projects in various stages of completion across four counties in California totaling 3 MW.

The plants have been designed by Erthos Energy Partners LLC (Erthos Solar Architects) using Erthos’ proprietary Earth Mount Solar PV system technology. Developed and sold by strategic development partner, White Pine Renewables, the plants will be maintained by Erthos Energy Services through a subcontract with NAES Corporation, an operations, maintenance and repair services provider, and monitored by myPV, who supplies and operates ErthCompatible SCADA systems. Four of the five projects are being constructed by One Sun Power Inc., one of the industry’s first Erthos Certified builders.

The plants will be owned by strategic partner, Directional Services, Inc., a solar electrical contractor. Energy from four of the plants will be sold under 20-year power purchase agreements (PPA) to Olam Food Ingredients (OFI). The other two projects will sell power under 25-year PPAs.

“As a new technology, stakeholders naturally want to know that the technology is permittable, insurable, and bankable,” says Erthos CEO Jim Tyler. “Fortunately, we have now successfully and repeatedly permitted our UL 2703 certified system in four counties, in two utility service areas, and with owners successfully and consistently securing insurance and non-recourse financing.”