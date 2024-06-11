Escalante Solar Reaches Commercial Operation

Origis Energy and Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association have put its 200 MW Escalante Solar project into commercial operation.

The project was built on the site of the former 253 MW, coal-fired Escalante Station near Grants, N.M., which was retired in 2020.

“Every time a project is completed and begins commercial operation, that is cause to celebrate,” says Guy Vanderhaegen, executive chairman of Origis Energy. “We are especially delighted to bring affordable, reliable renewable electricity to the members of Tri-State, which helps meet Tri-State’s decarbonization goals.”

The project is delivering power to Tri-State’s members, including 11 New Mexico electric cooperative members, under a PPA with Origis Energy.

Gridworks, headquartered in Albuquerque, provided construction services for the project. Array Technologies, also headquartered in Albuquerque, provided the solar tracking system.