ESGEN Acquisition, Sunergy Renewables Combine to Form Zeo Energy

ESGEN Acquisition has merged with Sunergy Renewables, with the combined businesses now renamed Zeo Energy, to be led by Sunergy’s senior management.

The new company’s board of directors will include members from both Sunergy and ESGEN.

“Becoming a publicly traded company is an extraordinary milestone for our employees, our shareholders and for the residential solar industry,” says Zeo CEO Tim Bridgewater.

“We are confident that this merger with ESGEN enables us to accelerate our growth strategy, partner with industry players and serve more customers seeking renewable energy solutions to meet their power and energy storage needs. We’ve worked hard to build our strong financial performance track record in recent years and look forward to delivering continued growth and profitability through Sunergy’s approach to selling residential solar systems.”



Cohen & Company Capital Markets, a division of J.V.B. Financial Group served as exclusive financial advisor and lead capital markets advisor to ESGEN. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel to ESGEN. Eversheds Sutherland and Ellenoff Grossman & Schole served as legal counsel to Sunergy.

