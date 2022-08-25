ESS, TerraSol Install Energy Storage System at Pa. Microgrid

ESS Inc., a manufacturer of long-duration iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications, has completed the installation of a microgrid project including an ESS Energy Warehouse system at an industrial recycling facility in West Grove, Pa. The project was developed by TerraSol Energies Inc., a developer and operator of turnkey solar and storage solutions for commercial customers.

“This ribbon-cutting represents a key milestone in our partnership with ESS that will deliver an environmentally friendly solution to rising electricity costs and peak demand charges, and ensure reliable, clean energy for our customer, Sycamore International,” states Dave Santoleri, president of TerraSol Energies.

The ESS Energy Warehouse will be integrated with a 115 kW DC solar array to form a microgrid which will reduce peak electricity demand and provide back-up at Sycamore International, a technology recycling company. The project was showcased at a ribbon-cutting event at the Sycamore International industrial recycling facility, with attendees including U.S. Rep. Chrissy Houlahan (PA-06).

“ESS is proud to partner with TerraSol Energies and Sycamore International to meet the needs of an industrial operation with our safe and non-toxic iron flow battery systems,” mentions Eric Dresselhuys, CEO of ESS. “Our long-duration storage technology makes it possible to deliver clean energy 24/7 for the uninterrupted operation of critical facilities. ESS technology will play a critical role in building a resilient and decarbonized energy system and this project demonstrates the value that iron flow technology can deliver.”

“This project represents the kind of forward-thinking solution we need to build a decarbonized, resilient energy system,” says Rep. Houlahan. “Southeastern Pennsylvania is home to some of the most cutting-edge businesses in the country and even the world. I’m proud, and not surprised, to see a local business leading the way with innovative energy storage technology and solar, all while providing jobs and opportunity right here in Chester County. On the heels of passing historic energy provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, I was thrilled to talk about how these paid-for investments will boost American manufacturing and save consumers money on their energy costs.”

“Through collaboration with TerraSol, we identified ESS’s sustainable, American-made energy storage technology as the best solution on the market to achieve our climate and business operations goals,” says Steve Figgatt, CEO of Sycamore International. “This solar and energy storage microgrid delivers backup power when needed to keep our facility fully operational, has a very reasonable return on the capital investment through both electricity production and peak load shaving, and enables our facility to operate comfortably with a net-zero carbon footprint.”