Everlight Solar Breaks Ground on Headquarters in Wisconsin

Everlight Solar has begun construction on its new 64,000-square-foot headquarters at the intersection of Liberty Drive and Ambition Street in Verona, Wis. The company has operations in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Idaho, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming.

“This project represents a significant investment in our community’s future, and we are proud to be part of it,” says Everlight Solar President and CEO William Creech.

“It is an opportunity for us to take a bold step towards a more sustainable future, one that we can pass onto future generations,” he adds. “We have already helped thousands of Wisconsin homeowners go green, but the best part is we are only just getting started.”