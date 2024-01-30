Facility Solutions Group Acquires Greenleaf Energy Solutions

Facility Solutions Group (FSG) has acquired Greenleaf Energy Solutions with the aim of expanding the company’s North America reach.

Founded in 2001, Greenleaf established its foothold as a lighting company and subsequently evolved into the renewables sector.

“It became clear very early on in our discussions that Kevin and the Greenleaf team shared much of the same vision that I and our executive team had when it came to growing the business, caring for people, and making an impact with the sale of energy efficiency products and services,” says Bill Graham, FSG president. “As Kevin sought a next-generation solution for his company, this union made a perfect plan towards next-generation growth combining resources to tackle more projects and serve more customers.”